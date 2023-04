Germany’s STORMAGE – “The Spirit Never Dies” Single Streaming

Germany’s Stormage has released "The Spirit Never Dies", the second single from the new album Ashes Of Doom and prove once again their flair for catchy choruses wrapped in dark power metal.

Ashes Of Doom is out on May 26 via El Puerto Records. Album presale is available on the El Puerto Records webshop.

Bassist Dirk Heggemann on the album: "The idea behind it is to address the things that are currently going out of control worldwide. The character stands as a representation for all of humanity, hoping for a helping hand through a broken window to turn everything around. That helping hand could be any one of us."

In the 20 years of their existence, the quartet from the German Sauerland has continuously honed their own style. For the upcoming fourth album Ashes Of Doom has Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann (Orden Ogan) co-producer. The result is a multifaceted, cleverly arranged power metal album, but just a touch "darker" than the rest.

Cover art by Harley Velasquez / cover layout by Nina Heggemann:

Tracklisting:

“Overture Of The Abyss”

“Beyond The Horizon”

“Deniers Of Reality”

“Fierce As A Dragon”

“Slide On Your Knees”

“Our Latest Endeavor”

“Ashes Of My Doom”

“The Spirit Never Dies”

“Blood Shot Eyes”

“Put The Hammer Down”

“Son Of Hatred”

“The Wind Will Take Us Home”

"The Spirit Never Dies" lyric video:

"Deniers Of Reality":