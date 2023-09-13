Germany’s UNPROCESSED Announce …And Everything In Between Album; “Thrash” Single Streaming

Boundary-pushing German progressive metal quartet Unprocessed have returned with an intense new single, “Thrash”, along with the announcement of their third studio album, ...and everything in between, due out on December 1. The new record is the follow-up to the band’s 2022 sophomore effort, Gold.

Listen to new single “Thrash” here and watch the music video below (directed by Leo Feimer and produced by the band’s own Leon Pfeifer).

Commenting on their new single, the band shares:

“'Thrash' is the ultimate composite of everything Unprocessed has ever created, ranging from the style of our tracks on ‘Covenant’ to ‘Gold’, while adding brand new never explored elements to our style. This new direction could be described as ‘Futuristic Thrash Metal’ and will hopefully create a moment for modern guitar playing and the innovation of new playing styles. Lyrically, 'Thrash' deals with the odd effects of a fever dream and its twist on reality for the person experiencing it.”

Firmly established as an innovative force in in the progressive music world, and lauded for their unique approach that transcends genre barriers, "Thrash" is one of the most extreme tracks Unprocessed have created. It’s beautifully melodic, intensely brutal, technically jaw-dropping and packed with hooks – it’s truly mesmerizing and unlike anything else.

“Thrash” is the first single taken from the upcoming album, '... and everything in between' a bold and complex record pushing the boundaries of technical musicianship, song construction, sonic production and more. Inspired by the emotions conjured from life experiences, Unprocessed have channelled their raw visceral power through their musical talent to create this special record. Never before could one have considered a band being likened to artists as extreme as The Dillinger Escape Plan, Polyphia and Bring Me The Horizon, yet Unprocessed have done it. This is Futuristic Thrash Metal.

On ...and everything in between, the band are "taking all influences and combining them into an ultimate evolution of everything Unprocessed has ever been, while still adding a new flavour and style to the mix. Epic riffs with intricate licks and mind-bending rhythms, brutal breakdowns, epic guitar solos and big and catchy choruses.

"...and everything in between can quite literally be described as everything in between the extremes of life. Dealing with anger, sorrow, nostalgia, love and fear the album reflects on the different shades of a personality that everyone is made out of (e.g. there is evil in everyone)."

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Hell”

“Lore”

“Thrash”

“Blackbone”

“Die On The Cross Of The Martyr” (feat. Polyphia’s Scott LePage)

“Glass”

“Abysm”

“I Wish I Wasn’t”

“Purgatory”

“Thrash” video:

(Photo - Sönke Dannemann)