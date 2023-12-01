Germany’s UNPROCESSED Release Video For New Single “Die On The Cross Of The Martyr”

German alt-metal trailblazers Unprocessed have released their fifth studio album, …and everything in between, which is out today. Led by one of the most widely recognized guitarists in the new wave of progressive metal – Manuel Gardner Fernandes, the band has unleashed their most dynamic and uncompromising collection of songs to date.

To celebrate the release, Unprocessed have dropped a music video for the record’s newest single, “Die On The Cross Of The Martyr”, which features guest performances from Tim Henson & Scott Lepage of Polyphia.

Speaking on their new single, the band states:

“‘Die On The Cross Of The Martyr’ showcases a darker and sinister side of Unprocessed, complete with guest guitar parts by Polyphia’s Tim Henson and Scottie LePage. This track is the ultimate guitar nerd’s wet dream and showcases another unexplored side of our music complete with a soaring chorus that we’re itching to play live.”

Tracklisting:

“Hell”

“Lore”

“Thrash”

“Blackbone”

“Die On The Cross Of The Martyr” (feat. Polyphia’s Scott LePage)

“Glass”

“Abysm”

“I Wish I Wasn’t”

“Purgatory”

"Blackbone" video:

“Thrash” video:

(Photo - Sönke Dannemann)