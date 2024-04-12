Germany’s VULTURE Premier "Oathbreaker" Music Video; Sentinels Album Out Now

German heavy metallers, Vulture, have unleashed their fourth album, Sentinels, available now via Metal Blade Records.

If there is one band that combines a classic approach with fresh ideas and an expansive joy of playing to honor their ancestors from the likes of early Exodus, Metallica, or Slayer, then it is Vulture. On Sentinels, Vulture proves once again that tradition and further development are not mutually exclusive, but on the contrary can lead to something extraordinary that leaves no headbanger untouched.

"In direct comparison to the last album, Dealin' Death, we've picked up the pace again noticeably," elaborates guitarist Stefan Castevet. "We're bolder and a bit wilder again. It was important to us to be catchy and to include choruses that stick. Of course, we've basically retained our style, but we've defined the framework of the songs more clearly."

In celebration of the release of Sentinels, today the band unleashes a video for "Oathbreaker," arguably the most straightforward song on the album.

Comments Castevet, "'Oathbreaker' is our homage to both the heroes and founders of our style in the late '70s and early '80s, as well as the brave among us who put everything on one card, pursue their passion and have found a way outside the social norm to understand heavy metal as their purpose in life. We salute you!"

Order Sentinels at metalblade.com.

Tracklisting:

“Screams Fro The Abattoir”

“Unhallowed & Forgotten”

“Transylvania”

“Realm Of The Impaler”

“Draw Your Blades”

“Where There’s A Whip (There Is A Way)”

“Der Tod Trägt Schwarzes Leder”

“Death Row”

“Gargoyles”

“Oathbreaker”

“Sentinels (Heavier Than Time)”

"Realm Of The Impaler" video:

“Unhallowed & Forgotten” video:

Vulture live:

April

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore*

13 - Halle, Germany - Huhnnermanhattan*

26 - Barroselas, PT - SWR Festival

May

10 - Ostende, Belgium - Huginns Awakening Fest

30 - Alvesta, Belgium - Muskelrock Festival

*Record release shows

(Photo - Evil Live Photography)