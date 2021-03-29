Get To Know Russia's ARIA With English Language Guide From Metal School; Video

Despite having been around for well over 35 years, Russian heavy metal band Aria is not showing any signs of slowing down. Since the late eighties, they have been Russia’s biggest heavy metal band and in fact, one of the biggest bands overall in many former Soviet states. They have influenced multiple generations of Russian bands in a multitude of genres. Heavy metal has been known to transcend the boundaries of language, however, which Aria has become familiar with this fact as well.

Recent years have shown increasing western interest in Aria’s music. With that, the demand for information about the band in English has grown. The popular YouTube channel Metal School acknowledged this demand and decided to help those in the west intimidated by Aria’s all-Russian discography with a video covering all the important development’s in the band’s history.

In the 40-minute video, Metal School provides an in-depth look into Aria’s extensive discography, covering all their albums from 1985’s Megalomania right down to their latest 2018 studio release Curse Of The Seas. Album information is interspersed with interview fragments, history analysis and footage from all professional music videos Aria released through the years. In short, everything you need to know when you want to explore Aria’s rich history can be seen.

Metal School’s video is a major one in a growing pool of English-language content concerning Aria’s long and storied career. International success may just be the next chapter of that story, if their first steps towards the west in the shape of concerts abroad, including a very well-received performance at Germany’s renowned Keep It True festival, are any indication.