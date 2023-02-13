GHOST Announce Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023 With Special Guests AMON AMARTH

Ghost has revealed details of its upcoming Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023 summer tour with special guest Amon Amarth. Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 27-date tour kicks off on Wednesday, August 2 in Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion, with stops in Salt Lake City, Chicago, Cincinnati, Austin and more before wrapping up with the band's Monday, September 11 return to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi cardmember pre-sale (details below) and Artist presale on Tuesday, February 14. Additional pre-sales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting Friday, February 17 at 10 AM, local time on Ticketmaster.com.

Citi Pre-Sale: Citi is the official card of Ghost’s Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 14 at 11 AM, ET until Thursday, February 16 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

5 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

7 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

14- Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

15 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

16 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

18 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

27 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

29 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September

2 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

3 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

5 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum ^

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ Amon Amarth not on this date