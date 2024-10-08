GHOST BATH Sign Worldwide Deal With Nuclear Blast

Depressive rock and roll band, Ghost Bath, enter a new partnership with Nuclear Blast, resigning with the label for a new deal that for the first time encompasses worldwide rights.

The news comes during a busy fall. The band is currently on a 10-day US trek with Dark Funeral, which will be followed by a 23-date European Tour with UADA. Ghost Bath will continue their momentum into the new year with a full North American tour.

Ghost Bath comments, "We are thrilled to announce our resigning with Nuclear Blast, this time for a worldwide deal. They have been amazing to work with, and we can't wait to show you all of the new music we've been working on. See you on the road, let's rock and roll \m/."

Nuclear Blast A&R Monte Conner states: "I have been a huge fan of Ghost Bath ever since first falling under the spell of their 2015 sophomore album Moonlover, with its intoxicating blend of black metal and guitar melody, topped off by the compelling, one-of-a-kind vocals from the band’s mysterious vocalist Nameless. Prior to this resigning, I heard the band’s new album (coming in 2025), and it ramps up all the elements that make the band so unique and special. Fans old and new are in for a real treat.”

Stay tuned for more information on the new record, and find Ghost Bath's tour itinerary and ticket links here.