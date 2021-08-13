GHOST BATH To Release Self Loather Album In October; "Convince Me To Bleed" Visualizer Video Posted

Atmospheric black metallers, Ghost Bath, will release their fourth full-length album, Self Loather, on October 29 via Nuclear Blast Records. On the album, the band closes out the trilogy - tragedy, ecstasy, and dread/hatred - and hosts their most devastating and dark music to date.

Today, the band releases the first single, "Convince Me To Bleed". Check out the visualizer below.

Dennis Mikula comments, “'Self Loather' was always a part of my creative vision. I had imagined this final record of the trilogy to be heavier, more devastating, dark, and vicious. It is by far the record most filled with hatred. The three basic human emotions I wanted to capture were tragedy ('Moonlover'), ecstasy ('Starmourner'), and dread/hatred ('Self Loather'). While at the same time, all of these express depression and sorrow. I believe in this record we found our sound. The original title was Sunloather, and though I hate the sun, I found that it did not fit with the theme of everything we were forming. There is something I hate much more than the sun. And so we made the decision to forego the cosmic prefix and replace it with the true nature of this album. Self."

Self Loather will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- CD Digipak

- Vinyl

* Grey | White Swirl With Black Splatter

* Clear With Red Splatter

* Black | Grey Swirl

* Purple With Black Swirl

- Cassette

* White

* Black

- CD Jewel + T-Shirt

Self Loather tracklisting:

"Convince Me To Bleed"

"Hide From The Sun" (Feat. CJ McMahon Of Thy Art Is Murder)

"Shrines Of Bone"

"Sanguine Mask"

"Crystal Lattice"

"Sinew And Vein" (Feat. Graf Of Psychonaut 4)

"I Hope Death Finds Me Well"

"For It Is A Veil"

"Unbearable"

"Flickering Wicks Of Black"

"Convince Me To Bleed" visualizer:

Ghost Bath is:

Dennis Mikula - Vocals, Guitar, Piano, Synths, Lyrics

Tim Church - Guitar

John Olivier - Guitar

Josh Jaye - Bass

Jason Hirt - Drums