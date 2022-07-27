GHOST Debut "Spillways" Music Video

Ghost have released a video for "Spillways", a track from the band's Impera album, released earlier this year. Watch the clip below.

Says the band: "We wish to inform you that it’s been way too long since Ghost simply rocked your socks off in a music video. Without further ado, we present Ghost in all their blasphemous majesty. This is 'Spillways', directed by Amir Chamden.

Ghost are haunting North America this summer on the ImperaTour with special guests Mastodon and Spiritbox.The North American ImperaTour will see the Grammy Award-winning Swedish theatrical rock band headlining 19 arenas across the US and Canada (plus an appearance at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Fest), kicking off in August.

Tickets for Ghost's North American ImperaTour are available here.

Tour dates:

August

26 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

27 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center Arena

30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

31 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

September

2 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

3 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

4 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Arena

8 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena

10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

12 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center

13 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

15 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

17 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

19 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

23 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center**

* Ghost and Spiritbox only

** Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass