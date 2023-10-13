GHOST - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Re-Imperatour 2023 Santiago Show Streaming

Ghost performed at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on SEptember 27th as part of Re-Imperatour Latin America 2023. Fan-filmed video of the enrire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Kaisarion"

"Rats"

"From the Pinnacle to the Pit"

"Spillways"

"Cirice"

"Absolution"

"Ritual"

"Call Me Little Sunshine"

"Con Clavi Con Dio"

"Watcher In The Sky"

"Year Zero"

"He Is"

"Miasma"

"Mary On A Cross"

"Mummy Dust"

"Respite On The Spitalfields"

Encore:

"Kiss the Go-Goat"

"Dance Macabre"

"Square Hammer"

Ghost’s “Mary On A Cross” single has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for reaching one million certified units. One equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

“Mary On A Cross” was released in 2019 as a two-track single with “Kiss The Go-Goat”. In the Ghost band lore, the two songs were recorded by Papa Nihil with an earlier version of Ghost in the late-‘60s and the 2019 issue of the songs were a 50th anniversary rerelease.