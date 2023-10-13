GHOST - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Re-Imperatour 2023 Santiago Show Streaming
October 13, 2023, 41 minutes ago
Ghost performed at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on SEptember 27th as part of Re-Imperatour Latin America 2023. Fan-filmed video of the enrire show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Kaisarion"
"Rats"
"From the Pinnacle to the Pit"
"Spillways"
"Cirice"
"Absolution"
"Ritual"
"Call Me Little Sunshine"
"Con Clavi Con Dio"
"Watcher In The Sky"
"Year Zero"
"He Is"
"Miasma"
"Mary On A Cross"
"Mummy Dust"
"Respite On The Spitalfields"
Encore:
"Kiss the Go-Goat"
"Dance Macabre"
"Square Hammer"
Ghost’s “Mary On A Cross” single has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for reaching one million certified units. One equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.
“Mary On A Cross” was released in 2019 as a two-track single with “Kiss The Go-Goat”. In the Ghost band lore, the two songs were recorded by Papa Nihil with an earlier version of Ghost in the late-‘60s and the 2019 issue of the songs were a 50th anniversary rerelease.