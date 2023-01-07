GHOST Frontman TOBIAS FORGE Reveals Plans For 2023 - "There Are A Lot Of Things Brewing; Everything I'm Doing Now Is For The Next Record"

Ghost frontman / founder Tobias Forge recently spoke with Metal Hammer, discussing the band's Imperatour, their growing popularity and mainstream success, and tour plans for 2023. An excerpt from the story is available below.

Forge: "We’re doing a lot of touring again. On previous album cycles we’ve done four legs in America and two or three in Europe and repeated. We’re going to go into every territory (in 2023), but there’s going to be one European tour, one American tour. We are going to do a little bit of everywhere. There’ll be a little bit of something up in upper Asia, on the far end there – a very well-established country with a lot of pop cultural fascination, and the home of videogames. And there’s going to be something in the Oceania world, and there might be something south of Panama, and there might be something slightly north of Panama. It feels pretty solid.

We’re going to come out with a little bit of change before that – good change. We’re not going to go silent. Some things are public, other things not in public view, but there are a lot of things brewing. Everything I’m doing now is for the next record. I have a vague idea what that will be like and a vague idea of the title and the colour scheme."

Read the complete story here.

Ghost released an official lyric video for "Mary On A Cross" in December 2022. The clip, edited by Aaron Preusch, can be viewed below: