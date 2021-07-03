GHOST, KISS, CHILDREN OF BODOM, And Many More Featured In New Book, Portraits: Effigies Of The Gods

Available now, Portraits: Effigies Of The Gods celebrates Heavy Music Artwork's eighth anniversary. Heavy Music Artwork photographers have taken all photos seen in the 200+ page book between 2012 and 2019. The volume includes introductions by The National Portrait Gallery of Canada, The Swedish National Portrait Gallery and The Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

Featured bands in Portraits: Effigies Of The Gods include: Ghost, Lamb Of God, Alice Cooper, Arch Enemy, Anthrax, Deez Nuts, Opeth, Wardruna, Neurosis, Steel Panther, Devilment (Dani Filth), Belphegor, Possessed, Orange Goblin, Alter Bridge, Napalm Death, Obituary, Carcass, Prong, Lordi, Corrosion Of Conformity, Doyle, Epica, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Insomnium, Kreator, Nashville Pussy, Abbath, Primordial, Soulfly, King Parrot, Behemoth, Abbath, Baroness, Overkill, Butcher Babies, King Diamond, Testament and more.

Portraits: Effigies Of The Gods also includes over 40 interviews with Ghost, KISS, King Parrot, Therapy?, Mortiis, Sick Of It All, Buckcherry, Europe, Hardcore Superstar, Skid Row, Apocalyptica, The Dead Daisies, Devin Townsend, Shining, Wardruna, TesseracT, Goatwhore, Doyle, Alter Bridge, Sabaton, 69 Eyes, Agnostic Front, Blue Pills, Children Of Bodom, Sepultura, Soulfly, Venom Inc., Hatebreed, Lordi, Soil, Supersuckers, Andrew W.K., Seether, Volbeat and more.

Sample pages can be viewed below:

Order your copy of Portraits: Effigies Of The Gods now at this location.