GHOST - KnuckleBonz Launches Pre-Order For Limited Edition Infestissumam 3D Vinyl Statue

KnuckleBonz has announced the Ghost Infestissumam 3D Vinyl® Statue, currently in production and available for pre-order. Only 333 in this super exclusive limited edition. Ships in fall 2023.

Each piece is hand-crafted. All KnuckleBonz statues are officially licensed. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered on the base. Pre-order here.

Ghost took home the "Best Hard Rock/Metal" award for their Impera album at this year's Swedish Grammis awards, held May at Annexet in Stockholm. Video can be viewed below.

Ghost leader, Tobias Forge, accepted the award, stating (translated from Swedish): "For some reason I thought this would happen earlier in the evening. When I realized it would happen a bit later... as you know, it takes a lot of teamwork to make a record, everything from getting the record together sonically to getting it out in physical form. I've worked with a lot of people and halfway through this evening, I realized, 'Fuck we haven't been mentioned yet, our category hasn't been mentioned! I'm gonna be way too drunk!' So I told Klas - Klas Åhlund, producer of our record, that if we win anything, we should get up here together because it would be difficult to remember everyone that's been part of it. So, some of the people who have helped us: Klas Åhlund, Salem Al Fakir, Vincent Pontare, Max Grahn... and a whole lot of other people. Everyone from Universal, Nicholas, Christian, BMG, Live Nation has been there and helped us so much. Thank you very much everyone who has been involved!"