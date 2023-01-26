GHOST Launch Lyric Video For New Version Of "Spillways" Feat. DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT
January 26, 2023, 20 minutes ago
Ghost have released a new version of the Impera album track, "Spillways", featuring Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. Save/add the single here.
Ghost announced the single yesterday with a "Message From The Clergy" and video, simply stating: "We wish to inform that some can show us all exactly what a Pope crawl is."
Watch the clip, as well as the official "Spillways" lyric video, below: