GHOST – “Life Eternal” Video Issued
March 3, 2021, 32 minutes ago
Ghost has released a new video for Prequelle track, “Life Eternal”. The video was directed by Ryan Chang with additional cam op by Jacob Shepherd.
A statement from Ghost reads: “We wish to inform you if you have Ghost, you have everything.”
To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the debut album of rock’s most mysterious band, Ghost, Super7 welcomes Papa Emeritus I to the Super7 Ultimates! Figures Collection.
"This made-to-order 7" super-articulated deluxe action figure comes beautifully painted and featuring a variety of interchangeable parts and signature accessories. We expect this pre-order to ship in Winter 2021."
Pre-order here.