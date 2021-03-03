GHOST – “Life Eternal” Video Issued

Ghost has released a new video for Prequelle track, “Life Eternal”. The video was directed by Ryan Chang with additional cam op by Jacob Shepherd.

A statement from Ghost reads: “We wish to inform you if you have Ghost, you have everything.”

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the debut album of rock’s most mysterious band, Ghost, Super7 welcomes Papa Emeritus I to the Super7 Ultimates! Figures Collection.

"This made-to-order 7" super-articulated deluxe action figure comes beautifully painted and featuring a variety of interchangeable parts and signature accessories. We expect this pre-order to ship in Winter 2021."

