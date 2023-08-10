GHOST Live In Colorado - 4K Front Row Video Streaming

Ghost performed at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, Colorado on August 8, and YouTube channel FirstRowConcert has uploaded 4K video, shot from the front row. Watch the compilation of clips below.

Ghost's setlist:

"Kaisarion"

"Rats"

"From The Pinnacle To The Pit"

"Spillways"

"Cirice"

"Absolution"

"Ritual"

"Call Me Little Sunshine"

"Con Clavi Con Dio"

"Watcher In The Sky"

"Year Zero"

"He Is"

"Miasma"

"Mary On A Cross"

"Mummy Dust"

"Respite On The Spitalfields"

Encore:

"Kiss The Go-Goat"

"Dance Macabre"

"Square Hammer"

Upcoming Ghost shows, with special guests Amon Amarth, are listed below.

August

11 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

12 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Milwaukee, WI

14 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

15 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

16 - PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati, OH

18 - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview - Syracuse, NY

19 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

20 - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT

22 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

23 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

24 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

25 - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - Camden, NJ

27 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

29 - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park - Simpsonville, SC

30 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL

31 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

September

2 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

3 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Del Valle, TX

5 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

7 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

8 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ