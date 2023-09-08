GHOST – “Mary On A Cross” Single Earns U.S. Platinum Certification

Ghost’s “Mary On A Cross” single has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for reaching one million certified units. One equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

“Mary On A Cross” was released in 2019 as a two-track single with “Kiss The Go-Goat”. In the Ghost band lore, the two songs were recorded by Papa Nihil with an earlier version of Ghost in the late-‘60s and the 2019 issue of the songs were a 50th anniversary rerelease.

Ghost's last show with special guests Amon Amarth is tonight in Phoenix.

September

8 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ