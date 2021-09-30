GHOST - New Single "Hunter's Moon" Streaming
September 30, 2021, 4 minutes ago
Ghost's first single in two years, "Hunter's Moon", is streaming below. It is featured in the latest blockbuster installment of the legendary film franchise, Halloween Kills. Official release date is slated for October 5th.
On September 20th, Volbeat announced their 26-date co-headlining arena tour with Ghost and special guests Twin Temple, coming to cities including Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix (full dates below).
Said the band: “We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show, but getting to do it alongside a headline show from our goulish friends in Ghost AND bringing the incomparable Twin Temple with us? How soon will it be January already!? Start getting ready, the thunder and lightning is coming to your town in 2022.”
Tour dates:
January
25 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
29 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
31 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
February
2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
4 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
5 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
8 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
11 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
12 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
15 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
18 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
19 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
21 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
23 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
25 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
26 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park Coliseum
28 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
March
1 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
3 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center