GHOST Perform "Mary On A Cross" Live In Tampa; Official Video Streaming

September 22, 2022, an hour ago

news hard rock ghost

"We wish to inform you that all good things must come to an end," begins an update from Ghost. "Although the US Imperatour will wrap this weekend, we wanted to leave you with this token of our appreciation for your continued support. Watch 'Mary On A Cross' - Live from Tampa 2022."

Ghost recently issued an official music video for "Spillways", a track from the band's Impera album, released earlier this year. Watch below:



