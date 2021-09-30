GHOST Premier Music Video For New Single "Hunter's Moon"

Ghost have released the official music video for their first single in two years, "Hunter's Moon". The song is featured in the latest blockbuster instalment of the legendary film franchise, Halloween Kills. Official release date is slated for October 5.

Volbeat recently announced their 26-date co-headlining arena tour with Ghost and special guests Twin Temple, coming to cities including Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix (full dates below).

Said the band: “We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show, but getting to do it alongside a headline show from our goulish friends in Ghost AND bringing the incomparable Twin Temple with us? How soon will it be January already!? Start getting ready, the thunder and lightning is coming to your town in 2022.”

Tour dates:

January

25 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

29 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

31 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

February

2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

4 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

8 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

11 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

12 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

15 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

18 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

21 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

23 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

25 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

26 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park Coliseum

28 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

March

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

3 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center