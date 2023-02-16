GHOST Release Chapter 16: Tax Season; Video

Ghost have released the new video below, along with the following "Message From The Clergy": "We wish to inform you that in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes."

Ghost have revealed details of its upcoming Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023 summer tour with special guest Amon Amarth. Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 27-date tour kicks off on Wednesday, August 2 in Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion, with stops in Salt Lake City, Chicago, Cincinnati, Austin and more before wrapping up with the band's Monday, September 11 return to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Says Amon Amarth: "We are pleased to announce Amon Amarth are joining fellow Swedes Ghost for another raid this summer across the US this August. Sharpen your axes and fasten your shields as we blaze across America sacking your cities and converting the survivors to join the Great Heathen Army! See you at the shows!"

General on sale startS Friday, February 17 at 10 AM, local time on Ticketmaster.com.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

5 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

7 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

14- Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

15 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

16 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

18 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

27 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

29 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September

2 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

3 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

5 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum ^

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ Amon Amarth not on this date