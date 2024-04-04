GHOST Release First Teaser Video For Upcoming Movie

Ghost have released the first teaser video for their upcoming movie, "coming soon to cinemas worldwide". Check it out below.

Last October, Ghost leader and band mastermind Tobias Forge spoke to Metal Hammer about the band's film project.

In September 2023, Ghost performed two special, historic shows at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The second show was notable in that it enforced a ban on mobile phones during the performance, leading many to speculate that the traditional, end-of-cycle despatching of Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus may come into play (it didn't: Papa IV is still alive and kicking).

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Tobias Forge revealed that not only were the shows the best of his career, but they were also used as part of the film project.

“When I first started putting it together, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to faint because there’s so much to think about,’" Forge said of the shows' impressive production. "Then it was, like, ‘No, no, just don’t think about it at all.’”

“I have never seen a crowd interact the way that they did since I was in a club band,” he added. “They were the best shows I’ve ever done with Ghost, just because I didn’t have to see those fucking mobile phones.”

Forge went on to confirm that the video cameras present as part of the shows' production were being used to film segments for an upcoming Ghost film, which is something he has hinted at wanting to make happen in the past,

“We were essentially shooting a film," he stated. "And we used two nights of crowds as extras...It’s going to be a film with a concert element. So a lot of what you experienced [at the two LA shows] is going to be part of this project."