GHOST's Debut Feature Film, Rite Here Rite Now, To Haunt Cinemas Worldwide In June

Ghost's debut feature film, Rite Here Rite Now, will be haunting cinemas all over the globe, on June 20 & 22 only.

Says the band: "Pre-sales go live on May 9 and if you want to see it in a movie theatre, act fast. Sign up for more information at ritehereritenow.com. We look forward to seeing you all within not too long."

Shot over the course of Ghost’s two sold-out shows at Los Angeles hallowed Kia Forum, Rite Here Rite Now fully immerses viewers in the technicolor melodrama of the vaunted live ritual that has helped to propel Sweden’s foremost theatrical rock export to Grammy-winning, chart-topping, arena-headlining status the world over.

Rite Here Rite Now is, however, so much more than a concert movie. GHOST’s debut feature film combines live performance from the two-night finale of the band’s Re-ImperatourU.S.A. 2023 with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band’s long-running webisode series. The result is an utterly unique phantasmagorical blend: Flesh and bone renditions of favorites from all five of Ghost's albums as well as the RIAA platinum-certified “Mary On A Cross” and more are interwoven with the silver screen debuts of a few faces familiar to the band’s legions of fans - all interacting behind the scenes with Ghost’s Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.

Whether you’re a devoted disciple looking to relive treasured memories of the Ghost live spectacle or among the curious uninitiated, Rite Here Rite Now will put you right there: putting your phones down and living in the moment - as a shadow of uncertainty looms - completely spellbound and in the thrall of this bombastic yet intimate cinematic portrait of Ghost.