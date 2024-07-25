GHOST Share Official Animated Video For "Mary On A Cross"

Ghost's clergy has checked in with the following update:

"We wish to inform you on the eve of the Rite Here Rite Now release, please join Ghost for an animated double feature via their YouTube channel. Begin by celebrating the wide release of the much adored 'Mary On A Cross' animated video pulled directly from the film, and launching at midnight EST on Thursday, July 25. Followed by the world premiere of the much anticipated music video for the 3rd Papa Nihil, 1969 era single and film soundtrack standout 'The Future Is A Foreign Land'. Debuting at noon EST on Thursday, July 25. It's gonna be great, innit?"

Tune in here. Check out the "Mary On A Cross" animated video below.

Rite Here Rite Now premiered globally in cinemas on June 20 through 23, with additional screenings added due to insatiable fan demand. It’s an unforgettable, immersive event that combines narrative storytelling with live performances from the sold-out two-night finale of the band’s Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023 at Los Angeles' iconic Kia Forum.

A phantasmagorical blend of live performance and cutaway sequences that immerses viewers in the technicolor melodrama of Ghost’s vaunted live rituals, the film picks up plot threads from the band’s long-running Chapters webisode series. It captures flesh and bone renditions of fan favorites from all five of Ghost’s albums, as well as the RIAA platinum-certified “Mary On A Cross,” interwoven with the silver screen debuts of familiar faces - all interacting behind the scenes with Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.

Whether a devoted disciple reliving treasured memories of the Ghost live spectacle or a curious newcomer, Rite Here Rite Now transports viewers into the heart of the performance. The film captures the essence of living in the moment, with a shadow of uncertainty looming, leaving the audience completely spellbound and enthralled by this bombastic yet intimate cinematic portrait of Ghost.

For its theatrical run, which was distributed by Trafalgar (Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Beyoncé's Renaissance), Rite Here Rite Now entered the Top 10 of the North America box office with a cumulative total gross of $2.65M, making it the highest-grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America. After its opening weekend, it entered the worldwide Top 10 box office at No. 9 with a total gross of $5.04M worldwide. Regional highlights also included UK & Ireland with a $606K gross and No. 5 at the box office, Germany with a $332K gross and No. 3 at the box office, Mexico with a $326K gross and a No. 5 box office position for the weekend, and Australia with a $178K gross and No. 6 at the box office. The film has captivated audiences, receiving a stellar 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rite Here Rite Now: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released worldwide on July 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. A fitting 18-song complement to Ghost’s debut feature film, the band’s first ever original soundtrack will be available on all formats (digital, CD, 2xLP). Pre-orders are live now here, and include the soundtrack’s live version of “Absolution,” captured at that now-legendary two-night stand at the Forum, as an instant grat track.

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to Rite Here Rite Now will be released via Loma Vista Recordings.

Tracklisting:

"Imperium"

"Kaisarion"

"Rats"

"Faith"

"Spillways"

"Cirice"

"Absolution"

"Call Me Little Sunshine"

"Watcher In The Sky"

"If You Have Ghosts" (Chamber Version)

"Twenties"

"Miasma"

"Mary On A Cross"

"Respite On The Spitalfields"

"Kiss The Go-Goat"

"Dance Macabre"

"Square Hammer"

"The Future Is A Foreign Land" *

* All songs recorded live from the Kia Forum except "Future Is A Foreign Land"

Rite Here Rite Now is directed by Ghost’s Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry and is produced by Popecorn Cinematic Pictures. Producers include Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Craig Butta and Jonas Åkerlund.