GHOST Streaming Official Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's "Phantom Of The Opera"; Audio

Ghost are streaming their cover of Iron Maiden's "Phantom Of The Opera", featured on their upcoming five-song Phantomime EP. A diverse and spellbinding sampling of the Grammy Award-winning band’s musical DNA, Phantomime is comprised of covers of classics and deep cuts by Television, Genesis, The Stranglers, Iron Maiden and Tina Turner. Phantomime pays tribute in equal measure to every one of these unlikely bedfellow, influences while stamping them all with Ghost’s undeniable sonic signature.

The Phantomime EP will be released this Friday, May 18, via Loma Vista Recordings. Phantomime’s release will coincide with Ghost’s first live dates of 2023, beginning with a May/June European run of festival and headline dates including appearances at Primavera Sound 2023 where the band will share a bill with Blur, Depeche Mode, Halsey and Kendrick Lamar, among others, and Sweden Rock Festival 2023, where Ghost will be one of four headliners alongside Def Leppard, Iron Maiden and Motley Crue.

Ghost will then make its triumphant return to North America, for its Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023 summer tour with special guest Amon Amarth. Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023 kicks off August 2nd in Concord, CA, with stops in more than two dozen cities before its two-night finale the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 11th and — recently added by popular demand — September 12th.

Tracklisting:

"See No Evil" (Television)

"Jesus He Knows Me" (Genesis)

"Hanging Around" (The Stranglers)

"Phantom Of The Opera" (Iron Maiden)

"We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)" (Tina Turner)

"Jesus He Knows Me" video:

Ghost Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023:

August

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

5 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

7 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

14 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

15 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

16 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

18 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

27 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

29 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

31 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

September

2 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

3 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

5 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum ^

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum ^

^ Amon Amarth Not on This Date

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)