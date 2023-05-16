GHOST - Super7 Papa Emeritus III Figure Available In February '24

Super7 announces the upcoming Ghost Ultimates! Papa Emeritus III Figure with the following message...

Hard rock's most mysterious band returns with Super7! Papa Emeritus III was the third leader of Ghost during the Meliora album and Popestar EP eras, during which time he took Ghost’s agenda to more glorious heights. Super7 is excited to take your collection to new heights with the Ghost Ultimates! Papa Emeritus III Figure!

Loaded with accessories, this 7” scale, highly articulated figure comes with an alternate mitre head, a plethora of interchangeable hands, a soft goods vestment robe, and more.

Papa Emeritus III achievements are the greatest the band has seen to date- let your greatest achievement be adding this made-to-order Ghost Ultimates! Papa Emeritus III Figure to your collection!

Pre-Order Ghost Ultimates! Wave 3, here.

Pre-orders close Friday, June 16 at 6 PM. The new figure is estimated to ship in February 2024.