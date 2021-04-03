GHOST - Two KnuckleBonz Limited Edition CARDINAL COPIA Statues Now Available

KnuckleBonz have announced "super limited" Ghost variants. Two brand new Ghost designs, Cardinal Copia Black Cassock and Cardinal Copia White Tuxedo Rock Iconz statues are now available and in stock. Only 333 of each have been made.

Each piece is hand-crafted. All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited edition collectibles. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. These statues are created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.

Go to this location to check them out.