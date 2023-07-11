GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS Reveal Riddle Of The Sycophants Artwork

Ghosts Of Atlantis and Hammerheart Records have revealed the artwork for Riddles Of The Sycophants. This great artwork is done by Drake Mefestta Designs (Cradle of Filth, Devilment, The 69 Eyes).

Riddles Of The Sycophants is set for a release date on October 27 in Gatefold LP, Digipack CD and digital, right in time for a monster tour as support to Fear Factory across Europe.

Dates:

October

27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

28 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill

29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

31 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

November

2 - Manchester, England - Academy 2

3 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

4 - Bristol, England - SWX

6 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

7 - Paris, France - L'élysée Montmartre

8 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative

9 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

11 - Madrid, Spain - La Sala

12 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lav

14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher Palmer

15 - Grenoble, France - L'ilyade

16 - Milan, Italy - Santeria

17 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

19 - Treviso, Italy - New Age

21 - Graz, Austria - PPC

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

23 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

26 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

December

1 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg

2 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

11 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia