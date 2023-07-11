GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS Reveal Riddle Of The Sycophants Artwork
July 11, 2023, an hour ago
Ghosts Of Atlantis and Hammerheart Records have revealed the artwork for Riddles Of The Sycophants. This great artwork is done by Drake Mefestta Designs (Cradle of Filth, Devilment, The 69 Eyes).
Riddles Of The Sycophants is set for a release date on October 27 in Gatefold LP, Digipack CD and digital, right in time for a monster tour as support to Fear Factory across Europe.
Dates:
October
27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
28 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill
29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage
30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
31 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
November
2 - Manchester, England - Academy 2
3 - London, England - Electric Ballroom
4 - Bristol, England - SWX
6 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
7 - Paris, France - L'élysée Montmartre
8 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative
9 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
11 - Madrid, Spain - La Sala
12 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lav
14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher Palmer
15 - Grenoble, France - L'ilyade
16 - Milan, Italy - Santeria
17 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
19 - Treviso, Italy - New Age
21 - Graz, Austria - PPC
22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
23 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
26 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
December
1 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg
2 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
11 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia
15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas
16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia