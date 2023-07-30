GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS Unveil New "Lands Of Snow" Video
July 30, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Ghosts Of Atlantis has issued a new video for "Lands Of Snow". A beautifully inspired cinematic experience from start to finish. A masterclass in symphonic extreme metal, mythology, and storytelling.
A new Atlantean Storm approaches, and it is here that a new chapter begins. Months have passed since the fall of Atlantis, and the desecration of Lemuria, those fortunate enough to have survived the great war, now face a new challenge. In these lands, nobility holds no weight, all must walk the same path. The clans are tired, confused, hungry, and bereft of hope, for in this cold mysterious place, much is unknown. For these moments, the gods have seemingly fallen quiet, yet the essence of doubt still remains within the hearts of the people. "Lands Of Snow" is the first chapter in the new story, Riddles Of The Sycophants. Here we learn of the new challenges they will face, the extreme conditions they must overcome, and the new creatures, gods and beasts soon to be Unleashed in to this realm with the eventual opening of Pandora's Box. The story has just begun.
The new Ghosts Of Atlantis album, Riddles Of The Sycophants, will be available in Digipack CD, Gatefold LP and Digital formats, and is set for a release date on October 27, 2023, pre-orders are live now.
Tracklisting:
"March Of The Titans"
"Lands Of Snow"
"Empires Burn At Dawn"
"The Lycaon King"
"The Alkonost"
"Sacramental"
"A Maiden’s Scorn"
"Behind The Wall"
"Riddles Of The Sycophants"
In live news, catch Ghosts Of Atlantis supporting Fear Factory across Europe this fall.
Dates:
October
27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
28 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill
29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage
30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
31 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
November
2 - Manchester, England - Academy 2
3 - London, England - Electric Ballroom
4 - Bristol, England - SWX
6 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
7 - Paris, France - L'élysée Montmartre
8 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative
9 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
11 - Madrid, Spain - La Sala
12 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lav
14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher Palmer
15 - Grenoble, France - L'ilyade
16 - Milan, Italy - Santeria
17 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
19 - Treviso, Italy - New Age
21 - Graz, Austria - PPC
22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
23 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
26 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
December
1 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg
2 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
11 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia
15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas
16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia