GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS Unveil New "Lands Of Snow" Video

Ghosts Of Atlantis has issued a new video for "Lands Of Snow". A beautifully inspired cinematic experience from start to finish. A masterclass in symphonic extreme metal, mythology, and storytelling.

A new Atlantean Storm approaches, and it is here that a new chapter begins. Months have passed since the fall of Atlantis, and the desecration of Lemuria, those fortunate enough to have survived the great war, now face a new challenge. In these lands, nobility holds no weight, all must walk the same path. The clans are tired, confused, hungry, and bereft of hope, for in this cold mysterious place, much is unknown. For these moments, the gods have seemingly fallen quiet, yet the essence of doubt still remains within the hearts of the people. "Lands Of Snow" is the first chapter in the new story, Riddles Of The Sycophants. Here we learn of the new challenges they will face, the extreme conditions they must overcome, and the new creatures, gods and beasts soon to be Unleashed in to this realm with the eventual opening of Pandora's Box. The story has just begun.

The new Ghosts Of Atlantis album, Riddles Of The Sycophants, will be available in Digipack CD, Gatefold LP and Digital formats, and is set for a release date on October 27, 2023, pre-orders are live now.

Tracklisting:

"March Of The Titans"

"Lands Of Snow"

"Empires Burn At Dawn"

"The Lycaon King"

"The Alkonost"

"Sacramental"

"A Maiden’s Scorn"

"Behind The Wall"

"Riddles Of The Sycophants"

In live news, catch Ghosts Of Atlantis supporting Fear Factory across Europe this fall.

Dates:

October

27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

28 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill

29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

31 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

November

2 - Manchester, England - Academy 2

3 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

4 - Bristol, England - SWX

6 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

7 - Paris, France - L'élysée Montmartre

8 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative

9 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

11 - Madrid, Spain - La Sala

12 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lav

14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher Palmer

15 - Grenoble, France - L'ilyade

16 - Milan, Italy - Santeria

17 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

19 - Treviso, Italy - New Age

21 - Graz, Austria - PPC

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

23 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

26 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

December

1 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg

2 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

11 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia