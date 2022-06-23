GIANT Release "Anna Lee" Lyric Video

Giant recently unleashed their fifth studio album, Shifting Time. Now, anchored by founding members David Huff and Mike Brignardello, the two are joined by guitarist John Roth (Winger, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Jimi Jamison) and vocalist Kent Hilli (Perfect Plan).

After more than a decade since their last album, the band is back with new music that showcases their perfect blend of the melodic rock sound. Founding member Dann Huff has given his seal of approval and appears on lead guitar on the song "Never Die Young".

Watch a lyric video for "Anna Lee" below, and order/save Shifting Time on CD/LP/Cassette/Digital here.

Shifting Time was produced by David Huff, Mike Brignardello and Alessandro Del Vecchio. Mixing and mastering was done by Del Vecchio for Frontiers Productions. Serafino Perugino serves as executive producer.

Tracklisting:

"Shifting Time"

"Let Our Love Win"

"Never Die Young"

"Don’t Say A Word"

"My Breath Away"

"Highway Of Love"

"It’s Not Over"

"The Price Of Love"

"Standing Tall"

"Anna Lee"

"Don’t Wanna Lose You"

"I Walk Alone"

"Anna Lee" lyric video:

"I Walk Alone" lyric video:

"The Price Of Love" video:

"Never Die Young" video:

"Let Our Love Win" video:

Lineup:

Kent Hilli - Lead Vocals

John Roth - Guitar

Mike Brignardello - Bass

David Huff - Drums

Special Guest:

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards, Background Vocals