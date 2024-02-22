Gibson Announces Collaborative Partnership With LED ZEPPELIN Guitar Legend JIMMY PAGE; Video

Gibson x Jimmy Page: the collaborative partnership you've been waiting for.

Says Gibson: "As part of the celebrations of the new #GibsonGarageLondon, we are excited to announce that Gibson has entered a collaborative partnership with one of the most influential musicians in history, Jimmy Page. An icon across all genres of music, art, and culture, and as co-founder of one of the biggest bands of all time, Led Zeppelin, Jimmy leveraged his blues and folk inspirations, and artistry to develop the pioneering rock sound that became the signature of the band. Being the main music writer in Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Page has forever impacted the sound of music, and pioneered the sound of rock across all its variations."



“When I met with Cesar and he explained what the future of Gibson looked like, I knew I needed to be involved. There is a spirit in the place; after seeing the people working at the factories and getting a connection with them, I knew that picking up that Les Paul Custom and the Doubleneck all those years ago was certainly the right decision.” - Jimmy Page

Watch the video below, and stay tuned for updates on this exciting collaboration.