Gibson Brands Appoints CESAR GUEIKIAN As Permanent CEO; TONY IOMMI, DAVE MUSTAINE, KIRK HAMMETT, SLASH, And Others Issue Statements

Gibson Brands, Inc., the world’s most iconic instrument brand, today announced that its Board of Directors has confirmed Cesar Gueikian to the role of President and CEO of Gibson Brands.

“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Cesar as we have rebuilt Gibson over the past 5 years,” says Nat Zilkha, Chairman, Gibson Brands. “He has established a remarkable track record at Gibson, shaping our product, our marketing, our artist relationships, and many of our important growth initiatives. In addition, Cesar has an extraordinary personal passion for music, and for Gibson guitars in particular. He is an accomplished leader, a musician, and a self-professed guitar nerd. We are confident that Cesar is the ideal person to serve as Gibson's next CEO and to build on the great momentum we have as a company.”

“I am honored and humbled to take on the permanent CEO role! Gibson is a passion project for me. Our board of directors, chaired by Nat Zilkha, has been incredibly supportive over the last five years, giving me an opportunity to merge my biggest passion, which is not just music and guitars, but Gibson guitars with my business background, and I don’t take this for granted” says Cesar Gueikian, President and CEO, Gibson Brands. “The support from our board, team, artists, and fans has been overwhelming and I look forward to continuing the work we started with our leadership team, who always challenge me to be better. We have an epic history in music, which comes with responsibility, and we are constantly asking ourselves how to be more relevant and leverage our iconic past to be more creative the older we become as a brand. Our future depends on our team’s passion and pride in the work they do, and on creative collaboration with our artists around the world across genres of music. When music is at its best, the spirit of the fan merges with the spirit of the artist, and that transcendent experience is special. I can’t wait to get started, keep momentum, and press ahead.”

Cesar Gueikian joined Gibson in 2018, merging his business background with his lifelong passion for music and guitars. He has been instrumental in the resurgence of Gibson, setting a successful new strategy centered around instruments and sound, relaunching the portfolio of brands, shaping a new portfolio architecture, creating Gibson Media, launching Gibson TV, and securing partnerships with Gibson artists to bring their music to the world​ and keep Gibson culturally engaged and connected to music​.

An accomplished musician, guitarist and songwriter, Cesar has performed with and recorded alongside artists spanning an eclectic range of music genres, such as Mana, Kirk Hammett, and Rob Trujillo (Metallica), Rex Brown (Pantera), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Snake Sabo (Skid Row), Jared James Nichols, Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest) and Fito Paez.

Cesar earned a B.A. in Business from Universidad de San Andres, Buenos Aires, Argentina and an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago focused on Analytic Finance and Economics.

Gibson artists have endorsed the confirmation with the following sentiments:

“I can't think of a more natural fit for CEO of Gibson than Cesar Gueikian. He's one of, if not THE smartest, most passionate Gibson guitar enthusiasts I've ever met, and he is a keen businessman; you can't go wrong.” - Slash

“I can’t believe how Cesar has transformed Gibson from a brand on its way down and out to the success it is today. He went out of his way to meet with musicians and take note of what we were saying, gathering a great team around him. It’s now a company I’m proud to be associated with. Thank you, Cesar.” - Tony Iommi

“It is no small feat to marry the chaos of the creative music world and the structure of the business. Cesar operates on a level of passion that is otherworldly. I’m so proud to have his beautiful soul in my life. Congratulations to my friend, no one deserves this position more.” - Lzzy Hale

“Recently, I made the highly anticipated and even higher documented move to Gibson Brands Inc., becoming an endorser of Gibson Guitars, and when asked about Epiphone and Kramer as well, I eagerly said yes, and became an ‘Ambassador’ for the three brands. I would not have felt comfortable doing this if it wasn’t for the excellent leadership within the company, the fabulous treatment and quality control with all of the instruments, and the incredible vision and strategy for making and bringing the world of guitar players the best instruments possible. When I visited Gibson, I met a South American gentleman named Cesar Gueikian, and since then, we have designed, manufactured and sold the best guitars I have ever played and endorsed. I know this would not have been possible without the company’s staunch belief and support of me, and Megadeth, most notably from Cesar. I heard that he has been appointed the CEO now of Gibson, and I can’t think of a better, more passionate, intelligent person, to be at the helm of Gibson empire. With his background in finance, his incredible business acumen, his insane ability to shred, and the fact he calls me ‘Colo,’ which is short for ‘El Colorado,’ like all of the wonderful fans from Argentina do, is the icing on the guitar cake!” - Dave Mustaine

“Cesar has a knack for innovation in the gear world, but always maintains reverence to the vintage instruments alongside legendary musicians who have created timeless art. It’s rare that a global brand also supports and elevates emerging artists like me. But Gibson isn’t just a brand, it’s a family, and I couldn’t be more proud to see Cesar lead Gibson to even greater heights.” - Emily Wolfe

“When I first met Cesar, I was blown away by his knowledge and deep commitment to music. Truly, Cesar’s soul drips with integrity and passion, and his dedication to Gibson’s quality and legacy is beyond reproach. I feel very proud to know him. We have developed an amazing working relationship but beyond that, I now consider Cesar a close friend.” - Adam Jones

“I’m going to quote what a wise man once said to me--DO EPIC SH*T BRO!!” - Kirk Hammett

“Cesar is not only a qualified leader, but also someone who truly loves and honors the legacy and spirit of Gibson. I cannot think of a better person for this crucial role. Congratulations Cesar, for your future continued success of the company! It’s safe to say Gibson Guitars are in safe hands. #DES” - Jared James Nichols

“This is Fantastic news, and AS IT SHOULD BE. The Greatest thing I truly love about this is that he is the perfect person to represent Gibson. Any company in the world who has someone that loves, lives and breathes the brand as much as he does is very lucky. When you are friends with him you feel you are a part of the experience as well. All my love and aloha, what an exciting thing!” - Jason Momoa

“I have been a faithful customer, fan, and ambassador of the Gibson family of brands since I was 11. My dad’s dream before ever having a son, was to have a Gibson Les Paul Custom-playing son - so it was predestined that I’d be a Gibson player. Having officially endorsed Gibson since I was in my early 20’s, I can say with absolute certainty that Gibson has never been as strong as it is now, with Cesar Gueikian as its leader. Cesar doesn’t just believe in the company and isn’t just one of the best businesspeople I’ve ever met - but he’s a passionate fan of guitar-driven music; he’s an exceptional player with a keen ear for tones and gear. Since his childhood, he has been a fan and supporter of rock and metal - and he has a heart and soul of gold in both his philanthropic beliefs and how he takes care of the employees of the Gibson family of brands. A massive congratulations to Cesar on his CEO title of the Gibson family of brands.” - Matt Heafy

"My dear friend! You are a shining titan! Your passion for music and especially your passion for guitar is what brought you here. I want to congratulate you from the bottom of my heart, with all my admiration and respect. You are the head of this family committed to the magic of Gibson. I wish you a lot of light, wisdom, and - above all - a lot of music on this new path. Congratulations, my dear friend." - Sergio Vallín

“Receiving the news of Cesar Gueikian being confirmed as CEO of Gibson is great and exciting for me. Gibson is a historic brand associated with the DNA of music and instruments for over 130 years. After all this time, instruments remain a key part of our lives. Instruments help to create, unify, and connect; they have a universal language that allows us all to be together. As an Argentine, it is a great honor that Gibson has a great leader who values musicians, and who understands and loves music. He truly understands the significance of guitars, and I am really happy because he is a businessman who perfectly understands the music world. Congratulations Cesar!” - Fito Páez

“I’d like to congratulate Cesar Gueikian for his well-deserved promotion to CEO of Gibson Brands. Every once in a while, you meet an outstanding motivator and passion-driven intelligent mind, who really believes in what he has. Gibson is a brand that has shaped modern music as we know it, and Cesar has reinvigorated Gibson and its landscape in the marketplace. Congratulations Cesar, we are all so proud of you hermano!" - Rob Trujillo

“Cesar is not only an amazing executive at Gibson, but a great artist in his own right and a good friend. He understands both the artistry and the business. I think he’s gonna make a kick ass permanent CEO.” - Serj Tankian

“I'm so proud of Cesar Gueikian being appointed as Gibson's CEO. His passion for music, his personal connection with the artists, and his commitment to Latin music and culture are unbelievable. Bravo, Cesar!” - Luis Fonsi

“Cesar's passion and commitment to our company is unparalleled, and he is the perfect person to lead us in this era. Cesar is a force and working with him has changed my life. He has been a constant supporter, pushing me to grow in the best way and providing me with the incredible opportunity to help lead our Gibson team. I am so proud to say that he is a mentor, a partner and a friend.” - Elizabeth Heidt, Chief Marketing Officer, Gibson Brands

“I am so proud that Cesar Gueikian has officially been named CEO of Gibson Brands. His commitment, love and passion for our brands is contagious, and I can’t think of a better leader to take Gibson forward into the next chapter.” - Mark Agnesi, Director of Brand Experience, Gibson Brands

"Cesar becoming Gibson's CEO means everything to my team and I, and we couldn't be more excited about the future with him at the helm. I know that we will see new levels of quality, variety, and innovation and continue to serve the music community with the most inspiring and empowering products on the planet." - Mat Koehler, Vice President of Product, Gibson Brands

(Photo - Gibson)