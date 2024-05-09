Gibson Custom Introduces The SLASH 1963 ES-335 Collector's Edition

As it celebrates 130 years of music history, Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce its decades long partnership with the iconic, Grammy Award-winning guitarist and songwriter Slash continues with the release of a very limited Collector’s Edition 1963 ES-335 from Gibson Custom.

Made in close collaboration with Slash and the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, Tennessee and artfully aged by the Murphy Lab to match the original guitar, only 50 of these Collector’s Edition hand-signed guitars will be available exclusively via the Gibson Garage Nashville, alongside an exclusive VIP live performance at the Gibson Garage with the artist this summer. For more details, call the Gibson Garage Nashville (615) 933-6000.

“I used a beautiful and killer sounding 1963 ES-335 Gibson for more than a few songs on Orgy Of The Damned,” says Slash. “Gibson has now built a fantastic replica of this extraordinary guitar. Same dot neck, Bigsby tremolo, and finish. You have to check it out.”

Slash’s original ES-335 is a super clean example from 1963 which proved inspirational when recording his latest solo record, the star-studded blues album Orgy Of The Damned, out May 17 on Gibson Records. In celebration of the release of Orgy Of The Damned, buyers of the Collector’s Edition Slash 1963 ES-335 will receive a rare assembly of case candy that includes a hand-signed copy of Slash’s new album, a signed copy of the The Collection: Slash coffee table book, and a Certificate of Authenticity. In addition, buyers will be invited to attend a once-in-a-lifetime exclusive VIP experience at the Gibson Garage Nashville, where Slash and his blues band will treat fans to an intimate live performance and signing event.

For each Slash ES-335 purchase, buyers will receive two (2) tickets to attend an “Evening with Slash & Friends in Nashville, Tennessee”* on June 30, 2024. This special evening at the Gibson Garage Nashville includes a live performance with Slash and his blues band, as well as an intimate, moderated interview with Slash and Mark Agnesi, Gibson’s Director of Brand Experience, a photo opportunity, receipt of the Slash 1963 ES-335 Collector’s Edition guitar from Gibson Custom, a copy of the new Orgy Of The Damned album, and a The Collection: Slash coffee table book, all signed by Slash. Food and Beverage for the event will be provided onsite.

*Travel expenses for the event are not included, and no cash value has been assigned to the Experience and no exchanges or refunds will be offered or given for those unable to attend the Experience.

Slash’s first ES-335 signature model, Gibson Custom will release this special Collector’s Edition reproduction of Slash’s beautiful ES-335, which is limited to only 50 guitars, and features light aging from the Murphy Lab to match his original 1963 ES-335, a Bigsby® B7 vibrato tailpiece, a Custom Made plaque, and a customized pair of unpotted Custombucker pickups constructed with Alnico 2 magnets. This Slash 1963 ES-335 is destined to become a prized instrument for players, collectors, and Slash fans alike. Each element adds to the authenticity and performance of this collector’s piece, which comes with a Lifton Black leather and Yellow plush interior Hardshell guitar case.

The Gibson ES-335 has always been celebrated for its semi-hollow body design, which offers a unique blend of resonance and clarity suitable for blues, jazz, rock, and more. The 1963 model, with its sleek and comfortable contours and dual humbucking pickups, represents a pinnacle in guitar design, revered for its aesthetic appeal and classic sonic capabilities. The creation of Slash’s debut ES-335 signature model is a testament to his enduring influence on the music and guitar-making industries.

As the first global Brand Ambassador for Gibson, Slash’s deep, melodic riffs and solos have influenced a generation of guitarists and impacted guitar manufacturing. His ongoing collaboration with Gibson has produced several signature models that reflect his unique style and detailed book editions from Gibson Publishing about his career and guitar collection.

In celebration of his forthcoming new album, Orgy Of The Damned, out May 17 on Gibson Records, Slash thas curated an all-star Blues lineup for the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival touring North America this summer.

Slash formed the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival which stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the Blues, and to perform with other Blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre.

Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival includes Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ ‘Mo, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. On all dates, Slash will perform alongside his Blues band featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival has added a new date of Tuesday, July 16 in Salt Lake City, UT at the Red Butte Garden.

“The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival is great platform for my band to jam on some blues and R&B inspired music alongside some truly influential artists,” says Slash. “It's a great vehicle to bring people of ALL kinds together during these divisive times to have a fun and entertaining afternoon and evening of live music, away from all the chaos that’s going on. We'll also be using some of the proceeds to give back to the community and these important causes.”

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival was designed with maximum social impact in mind. Slash has a strong desire to give back to nonprofits that he has supported over the years, as well as to help lift marginalized communities, and support mental health initiatives that share his restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all. Slash has now chosen a fifth nonprofit, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to directly benefit from touring proceeds from the festival. NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. An alliance of more than 600 local affiliates, NAMI works in communities to educate, support, advocate, listen and improve the lives of people with mental illness and their loved ones. NAMI’s mission is to create a world where all people affected by mental illness can experience hope, recovery, wellness and freedom from stigma.

NAMI joins the previously announced organizations including The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child. Through PLUS1.ORG the S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival will donate a portion of the proceeds from every VIP package, as well as Ticket sold for the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival to directly benefit the nonprofits selected by Slash.

Tickets at serpentfestival.com. A limited number of S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival VIP packages are available now which include access to watch Slash's soundcheck before the show, hand-signed vinyl of Orgy Of The Damned, and more.

S.E.R.P.E.N.T Blues Festival 2024 North American Dates:

July

5 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *

6 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Amphitheater *

8 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park *

10 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

12 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino *

13 - Los Angeles, California - Greek Theatre *

14 - Tucson, AZ - Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater *

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden

17 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom **

19 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Amphitheater #

21 - Terre Haute, Indiana - The Mill #

22 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend #

24 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts #

25 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center $

27 - Windsor, ON, Canada - The Colosseum at Caesars $

28 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Budweiser Stage $

30 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater $

August

1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion $

4 - New York, NY - Pier 17 $

5 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest +

7 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

8 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

10 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound at Coachman Park ^

11 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre +

13 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater +

14 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater +

16 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary ^^

17 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre ^^

* Warren Haynes Band, Samantha Fish, and Eric Gales

** Keb’ ‘Mo, Samantha Fish, and Jackie Venson

# Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward ,and Jackie Venson

$ Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

^ ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

+ Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

^^ Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

Slash will visit Amoeba Hollywood to play a special acoustic set celebrating his star-studded new album, Orgy Of The Damned. On Wednesday, May 29 at 5 PM, Slash and his blues band vocalist/guitarist Tash Neal will perform live at Amoeba Hollywood. Capacity is limited, tickets are required for entry to the event, details here.

To guarantee admission to the live performance AND get a hand-signed by Slash commemorative show poster “Slash - Live at Amoeba Hollywood” - pre-purchase your copy of Orgy Of The Damned on CD or double-LP starting May 17, in-store only at Amoeba Hollywood.

- Limit of 1 (album + admission ticket + poster bundles) per person.

- Event is all ages.

- In-store purchase only for this special event. No online or phone orders.

- Pre-purchased albums will be given to fans on day-or event (to adhere to Billboard chart reporting rules).

- No in-store signing or meet and greet will be happening-this is a LIVE PERFORMANCE ONLY event with Slash and his blues band vocalist/guitarist Tash Neal.

“Slash - Live at Amoeba Hollywood” poster, designed by Luke Preece

A vibrant homage to the blues, Slash’s star-studded blues album Orgy Of The Damned is the sixth solo album of his legendary career. A collection of 12 dynamic songs that revitalize blues classics with a stripped-down approach, on Orgy Of The Damned Slash and his Blues band celebrate both well-known and largely undiscovered tracks while reinvigorating the songs with his inimitable guitar playing and the spirit of collaboration. Slash’s new album Orgy Of The Damned will be released worldwide on May 17, 2024 via Gibson Records.

For Orgy Of The Damned, the acclaimed guitarist reteamed with storied producer Mike Clink and enlisted the album’s diverse guest vocalists, which include Gary Clark Jr, Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Stapleton, Dorothy, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Brian Johnson, Tash Neal, Chris Robinson, and Beth Hart. Rounding out his blues band in the studio and on the road, Slash reunited with two of his bandmates from his Blues Ball outfit in the 90s, bassist Johnny Griparic and keyboardist Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis, and brought on drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

Orgy Of The Damned encompasses a broad range of styles within the blues genre, veering from an upbeat, rowdy take on Robert Johnson’s “Crossroads” to a plaintive, twanging rendition of T. Bone Walker’s “Stormy Monday.” Some of the songs, like Steppenwolf’s “The Pusher,” Charlie Segar’s “Key to the Highway” and Albert King’s “Born Under a Bad Sign,” had been performed by Slash’s Blues Ball while others, like Stevie Wonder’s “Living for the City,” were long-time favorites for Slash. “Hoochie Coochie Man,” written by Willie Dixon, and made famous by Muddy Waters in 1954, showcases the in-the-moment nature and unrestrained energy of Orgy Of The Damned, with ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons stepping in on guitar and vocals. The group went into a rehearsal room in North Hollywood and began hashing out soulful, rollicking takes on the classic songs. Everything was played live in the room, with an emphasis on improvisation which resulted in a collection of dynamic, energized songs that are immediate, raw, and distinctly familiar.

As Slash was considering vocalists, he approached his old friend and collaborator Iggy Pop, who had long wanted to record a blues song. Pop suggested Lightnin’ Hopkins’ 1962 track “Awful Dream,” a sparse, drawling number originally laid down on acoustic guitar. The duo decided to recreate that stripped back vibe and recorded their own languid, emotionally-resonate version sitting on two stools in Slash’s studio. “Iggy’s interpretation of that song is actually sublime,” says Slash. “And it’s something that nobody’s really heard from him. At the end of the track, you can hear him just singing the harmonica parts.”

Elsewhere on Orgy Of The Damned, Demi Lovato lends her powerhouse voice to “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” a fervent, soulful version of the 1972 single by The Temptations that Slash admired as a kid. Although the song veers more towards R&B, the guitarist wanted to give it his own impassioned spin. The album concludes with a soaring original instrumental number, “Metal Chestnut,” penned specifically for Orgy Of The Damned by Slash.

Orgy Of The Damned showcases a lesser-heard aspect of Slash’s musical prowess. While he has always embraced a broad range of styles and genres, the album offers a rare opportunity to explorea unique side of his playing and bring to the forefront a rollicking journey through his strong, blues inspirations, that have long been in the background of his illustrious career.

Orgy Of The Damned will also be available on vinyl and via CD. For more information go to Slashonline.com.

Slash's Orgy Of The Damned is available to pre-order here.

Orgy Of The Damned tracklisting:

“The Pusher” feat. Chris Robinson (vocal and harmonica) Written by Wayne Hoyt Axton

“Crossroad Blues” feat. Gary Clark Jr (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo) Written by Robert Leroy Johnson

“Hoochie Coochie Man” feat. Billy F. Gibbons (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo) Written by Willie Dixon

“Oh Well” feat. Chris Stapleton (vocal) Written by Peter Alan Green

“Key To The Highway” feat. Dorothy (vocal) Written by Charles Segar, William Broonzy

“Awful Dream” feat. Iggy Pop (vocal) Written by Sam (Lightnin’) Hopkins, Clarence Lewis, C Morgan Robinson

“Born Under A Bad Sign” feat. Paul Rodgers (vocal) Written by William Bell and Booker T. Jones

“Papa Was A Rolling Stone” feat. Demi Lovato (vocal) Written by Barrett Strong, Jesse Norman Whitfield

“Killing Floor” feat. Brian Johnson (vocal) Written by Chester Burnett *Special guest Steven Tyler on harmonica.

“Living For The City” feat. Tash Neal (vocal) Written by Stevie Wonder *Special guest background vocals: Jenna Bell, Jessie Payo

“Stormy Monday” feat. Beth Hart (vocal) Written by T-Bone Walker

“Metal Chestnut” Written by Slash

"Oh Well":

"Killing Floor" video:

(Top photo - Gene Kirkland)