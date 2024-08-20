GIGAN To Release Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus In October

Progressive tech-death stalwarts, Gigan, have announced the forthcoming release of Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus, their first album in seven years. The album will be released October 25 on CD, Ltd edition CD long box, vinyl, cassette, Ltd edition four-album cassette boxset, and digital formats via Willowtip Records.

First single “Erratic Pulsitivity And Horror” is streaming below.

The single will be released to all platforms on Friday, August 23. Album pre-orders will be available on the same day.

Speaking to the new album, Gigan’s founding member, guitarist, sole-songwriter and lyricist; Eric Hersemann, had this to say: “Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus is a perfect expression of where Gigan is as a band and where we are headed into the future. Like all Gigansongs, our emphasis is on creativity and limitless imagination, while still working within the realms of interwoven madness and colorful technicality combined with the oppressive elements of misanthropic dissonance and crushing brutality. Any fan of Gigan, or any fan of genuine metal music that is completely fearless and without pretentious delivery, is in for a mind-bending treat.”

Album art and layout by Max Winter (Teratogen):

Tracklisting:

“Trans-Dimensional Crossing Of The Alta-Tenuis”

“Ultra-Violet Shimmer And Permeating Infra-sound”

“Square Wave Subversion”

“Emerging Sects Of Dagonic Acolytes”

“Katabatic Windswept Landscapes”

“Erratic Pulsitivity And Horror”

“The Strange Harvest Of The Baganoids”

“Ominous Silhouettes Across Gulfs Of Time”

(Photo: Dopirt Photography)