GILBY CLARKE Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Pawnshop Guitars With Tour Dates In The UK, Italy

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut solo album, Pawnshop Guitars, originally released in 1994 via Virgin Records, by heading across the Atlantic to play a series of shows in The United Kingdom and Italy. Confirmed dates are as listed:

November

1 - Home Rock Bar - Treviso, Italy - Ramones 50th Anniversary with Marky Ramone

2 - CrossRoads Live Club - Rome, Italy

3 - Slaughter Club - Milan, Italy

4 - Bannermans Live Bar - Edinburgh, UK

7 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

8 - The Asylum - Birmingham, UK

9 - HRH X - Great Yarmouth, UK - with Lizzy Borden

10 - The Underworld Camden - London UK

On June 19, 2024, Gilby Clarke opened for The Dead Daisies at House Of Blues in San Diego, California. Fan-filmed video of Gilby rocking the Bob Dylan classic "Knockin' On Heaven's Door", which GN'R covered on Use Your Illusion II in 1991, can be enjoyed below; as well as the show finale, "Tijuana Jail".