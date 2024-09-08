GILBY CLARKE Dedicates "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" To BRIT TURNER, WAYNE KRAMER Live On Stage In Florida; Fan-Filmed Video

On September 7th, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke played Piper's in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Prior to kicking into a rendition of the Bob Dylan classic "Knockin' On Heaven's Door", which GN'R covered on Use Your Illusion II in 1991, Gilby dedicated the song to a pair of friends who passed away earlier this year - Brit Turner (drummer for Blackberry Smoke), and Wayne Kramer (guitarist / vocalist for MC5). Fan-filmed footage can be seen below.

Joining Gilby on stage in Pompano Beach were bassist EJ Curse, and drummer Matt Starr.

Gilby Clarke's setlist at Piper's on September 7th was as listed:

"Monkey Chow"

"Under The Gun"

"Motorcycle Cowboys"

"The Gospel Truth"

"It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)"

"It's So Easy"

"Cure Me... Or Kill Me..."

"Knockin' On Heaven's Door"

"Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder"

"Tightwad"

"Cowboy Song"

"Patience"

"Dead Flowers"

"Tijuana Jail"

Catch Gilby Clarke live on October 20th at SoCal Rocktoberfest in Murrieta, California.

For further details, visit GilbyClarke.com.