GILBY CLARKE Looks Back At Pawnshop Guitars 1994 Debut Solo Album - "Some Of The Songs Were Going To Be For The Next GUNS N' ROSES Record"

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke gets a bit deeper in Part 2 of his interview with 80's Metal Recycle Bin. Gilby talks about his views on the state and future of rock n roll, how to make a living as a working musician, offering his songs to Axl Rose, and much more.

Clarke. "Some of the songs from (solo album) Pawnshop Guitars were actually going to be for the next Guns N' Roses record (following Use Your Illusion). We were on the road for two-and-a-half years so we were writing songs, and we did have a plan when the tour was over to go in and make a record. I did bring in 'Tijuana Jail', 'Black', 'Skin & Bones' to Axl and Slash, and they passed. Axl's opinion was they wanted to take Guns in a new direction. He didn't want to make that same bluesy rock record anymore. I understood where he was coming from, but my specialty was bluesy rock (laughs)."

Pawnshop Guitars is Clarke's debut solo album, released in 1994 via Virgin Records. It features contributions from Slash, Axl Rose, Matt Sorum, Dizzy Reed, Duff McKagan, Pixies vocalist Frank Black, guitarist Ryan Roxie, and then-Skid Row drummer Rob Affuso.