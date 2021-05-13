GILBY CLARKE Looks Back On Attending MÖTLEY CRÜE's First Show Ever - "They Were Dramatically Different From Everybody Else"

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke released his first new solo album in nearly two decades via Golden Robot Records on April 23rd. He recently guested on Another FN Podcast With Izzy Presley to talk about the record, and he discussed working with young bands, GNR stories, attending the first Mötley Crüe show ever, playing with Heart and Nancy Sinatra, The Pretenders, and much more

On attending Mötley Crüe's first show ever

Clarke: "At that time Nikki (Sixx) was coming from a band called London, and they were a very popular local band. They were selling out all thier shows, so when Nikki had a new band you paid attention. I had conversations with Nikki, so I knew that Mötley Crüe was going to be heavier and what they were going for, but I had no idea until I saw it. I'd never seen Tommy Lee before, I'd never seen Vince (Neil) before, so they were dramatically different from everybody else. I wasn't really a metal guy at that time but I got it. Mick (Mars) was the perfect guitar player for that band. That show was sold out. It was standing room only."

Saturday, April 24th, 2021 marked 40 years to the day that Mötley Crüe played their first show ever. Bassist Nikki Sixx celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post:

"On this day 1981 we played our first show as Mötley Crüe at The Starwood West Hollywood California. In classic Crüe form we hadn’t completed one rehearsal all the way through and didn’t decide on the setlist until right before the show."

Clarke's new album The Gospel Truth is full of fist-pumping rock ‘n’ roll songs with fat choruses, bluesy licks and his trademark solos! It’s classic rock, a new version of what Gilby likes to do and that’s… loud guitars!

Behold the teaser for The Gospel Truth:

The album features legendary Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, as well as drumming from John Mellencamp, Chickenfoot sticksman Kenny Aronoff and Stephen Perkins from Jane’s Addiction, Porno For Pyros, and Infectious Grooves.

The Gospel Truth is available on CD and at all digital platforms. The album has already spawned three killer singles in "Rock n’ Roll Is Getting Louder" (a pure rock n’ roll track doused with the influences that run through Gilby’s veins), "Tightwad" (featuring Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx) and the title track, a song about the concept of truth today. Order your copy of The Gospel Truth here.

Tracklisting:

"The Gospel Truth"

"Wayfarer"

"Tightwad" (feat. Nikki Sixx & Stephen Perkins)

"Rock n' Roll Is Getting Louder"

"Wise Old Timer"

"Violation"

"The Ending"

"Dangerous Sin"

"Rusted N Busted"

"She Won't Fight Fair"

"Rock n' Roll Is Getting Louder":

"Tightwad":

"The Gospel Truth":

(Photo - Joe Daly)