GILBY CLARKE Partners With Reverb To Sell GUNS N’ ROSES Used Guitars

Reverb has announced that the Official Gilby Clarke Reverb Shop is now open for business. In the shop, you'll find beautiful guitars and other gear that Gilby Clarke has used over the course of his long career.

Clarke rose to acclaim in the hard rock scene, starting his career in the '80s as a guitarist in the Polygram Records band Candy. Gilby then went on to form Kill for Thrills on MCA Recoirds, for which he was the main songwriter, singer, and guitarist. In 1991, during the Use Your Illusion Tour, Clarke started playing live with Guns N' Roses after Izzy Stradlin left the band.

Guns N' Roses led into the beginning of a long, fruitful solo career that has still been peppered with excellent collaborations—Slash's Snakepit, Heart, and Nancy Sinatra, are just some of the names that Clarke has also played with.

Now, the rocker is ready to part with some of the gear that's been used in these studios and on stages all over the world.

Some of the gear on offer in the Official Gilby Clarke Reverb Shop includes a beautiful custom-made ESP Telecaster that was modeled after Clarke's own '68 Telecaster. Clarke used this guitar during the GnR and Slash's Snakepit years, as well as for his solo projects. It can be seen in the "Wild Horses" videos Clarke and Slash did together.

Some other choice guitar offerings include a few breathtaking '70s axes—a super clean 1975 Gretsch White Falcon and a 1970 Fender Telecaster Thinline that's in absolutely perfect condition.

Outside of guitars, Clarke is also offering up some very cool merchandise, including a few custom leather jackets. One lucky fan will also be able to snag a signed and framed show poster from the Oakland, California date of the Guns N' Roses x Metallica stadium tour that Clarke was a part of.

