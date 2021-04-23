GILBY CLARKE Releases New Album The Gospel Truth, Shares Video Teaser

It’s Friday the 23rd of April and Gilby Clarke has finally released his first new solo album in nearly two decades via Golden Robot Records! Gilby’s new album The Gospel Truth is full of fist-pumping rock ‘n’ roll songs with fat choruses, bluesy licks and his trademark solos! It’s classic rock, a new version of what Gilby likes to do and that’s… loud guitars!

Behold the teaser for The Gospel Truth:

The album features legendary Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, as well as drumming from John Mellencamp, Chickenfoot sticksman Kenny Aronoff and Stephen Perkins from Jane’s Addiction, Porno For Pyros, and Infectious Grooves.

The Gospel Truth is available on CD and at all digital platforms. The album has already spawned three killer singles in "Rock n’ Roll Is Getting Louder" (a pure rock n’ roll track doused with the influences that run through Gilby’s veins), "Tightwad" (featuring Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx) and the title track, a song about the concept of truth today. Order your copy of The Gospel Truth here.

Tracklisting:

"The Gospel Truth"

"Wayfarer"

"Tightwad" (feat. Nikki Sixx & Stephen Perkins)

"Rock n' Roll Is Getting Louder"

"Wise Old Timer"

"Violation"

"The Ending"

"Dangerous Sin"

"Rusted N Busted"

"She Won't Fight Fair"

"Rock n' Roll Is Getting Louder":

"Tightwad":

"The Gospel Truth":

(Photo - Joe Daly)