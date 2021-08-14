GILBY CLARKE - "Rock N' Roll Definitely Keeps You Young; It's The Freedom To Be Yourself"

In April 2021, Gilby Clarke released his first new solo album in nearly two decades via Golden Robot Records! Gilby’s new album The Gospel Truth is full of fist-pumping rock ‘n’ roll songs with fat choruses, bluesy licks and his trademark solos! It’s classic rock, a new version of what Gilby likes to do and that’s… loud guitars!

Clarke recently spoke with Guitar World about the record. Check out an excerpt from the interview below.

GW: Your last solo album, Swag, came out in 2001. Why such a long gap?

Clarke: "I actually never set out to be a solo artist; it was just something I did in my spare time. I had songs, I made a record, then another. As time went on, I started getting a lot of live dates as a solo artist and never really considered that I needed to make a record every couple of years. But then I just thought, goddamn it, you have to make records, it’s the creative part of who you are."

GW: I always say rock ’n’ roll is the elixir of youth. You barely seem to have aged in 20 years. Would you subscribe to this theory?

Clarke: "I agree. It is amazing, because I’m 58 and when I go back to see my friends who are the same age it seems like they’re all getting on a bit (laughs). I do have to dye my hair, though (laughs). Rock ’n’ roll definitely keeps you young; it’s the freedom to be yourself and not follow the same rules as everybody else."

Read the complete interview here.

Behold the teaser for The Gospel Truth:

The Gospel Truth features legendary Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, as well as drumming from John Mellencamp, Chickenfoot sticksman Kenny Aronoff and Stephen Perkins from Jane’s Addiction, Porno For Pyros, and Infectious Grooves.

The Gospel Truth is available on CD and at all digital platforms. The album has already spawned three killer singles in "Rock n’ Roll Is Getting Louder" (a pure rock n’ roll track doused with the influences that run through Gilby’s veins), "Tightwad" (featuring Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx) and the title track, a song about the concept of truth today. Order your copy of The Gospel Truth here.

Tracklisting:

"The Gospel Truth"

"Wayfarer"

"Tightwad" (feat. Nikki Sixx & Stephen Perkins)

"Rock n' Roll Is Getting Louder"

"Wise Old Timer"

"Violation"

"The Ending"

"Dangerous Sin"

"Rusted N Busted"

"She Won't Fight Fair"

"Rock n' Roll Is Getting Louder":

"Tightwad":

"The Gospel Truth":