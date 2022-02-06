GILBY CLARKE & THE KEEF RICHARDS Announce Bourbon Room Residency

February 6, 2022, 4 hours ago

news gilby clarke hard rock

GILBY CLARKE & THE KEEF RICHARDS Announce Bourbon Room Residency

Every Wednesday, starting February 23rd, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke will be performing live at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood, California.

Billed as Gilby Clarke & The Keef Richards, Gilby will be joined by bassist Sean McNabb (Great White, Dokken), drummer Jimmy D'Anda (BulletBoys, Lynch Mob), and keyboardist Teddy Andreadis (Guns N' Roses, Alice Cooper).

Drummer Kenny Aronoff (Joe Satriani, Bruce Kulick) will join Gilby Clarke & The Keef Richards on March 9th and 16th. Tickets are available now at this location.

 



Featured Audio

SAXON – “Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)” (Silver Lining Music)

SAXON – “Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)” (Silver Lining Music)

Featured Video

CAVEAT Premieres “Infinite”

CAVEAT Premieres “Infinite”

Latest Reviews