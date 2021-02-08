Gimme Metal Raises $70,000 For Independent Artists Through Its Virtual Tip Jar

From mid-March to the end of 2020, Gimme raised $70,000 for over 300 independent artists through its virtual tip jar. This is meaningful income for artists who need it the most. They earned it by participating in the community on Gimme Metal, Gimme Country, and by connecting directly with their fans.

A message states: "Gimme proves once again that community is the future of streaming. Given the chance, fans want to support artists. Gimme is a creator economy platform raising meaningful revenue for musicians and would like to thank everyone who has tipped an artist they love and support as well as those who've shown up in the live chat to support the artists and each other during these extreme times. Tip jars are still open! Here's to many more shows and much more relief to our artist friends around the globe!"

Find Gimme Metal here.