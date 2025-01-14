GINGER EVIL Unveil "Black Waves" Single And Visualizer Video

Finnish female-fronted rock sensations, Ginger Evil, unveil their new single and accompanying visualizer, “Black Waves”, taken from their upcoming debut album, The Way It Burns, out February 14 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Guitarist Tomi Julkunen says: "'Black Waves' has slowly but surely become one of the band and fan favorites. It resonates within a soul and has a message, especially now when the world is what it is today. The message is simple: never give up hope, and never let those black waves wash you away. You’re not alone, there is always someone who cares and loves. And we all should care.”

“Never let the storms and feelings of hopelessness in your head take over. The line between what’s real and what is not is really thin, and sometimes it’s really difficult to tell the difference. Is it real, or just my imagination? Just keep hanging in there, and never lose faith. The storm will be over eventually”, he adds.

Ginger Evil began as Moonshine Inc. in 2005, in a rehearsal room in Helsinki, Finland. After a couple of years of rehearsal and composing, a fruitless search for a singer meant the songs were put on ice.

Meanwhile, guitarist Tomi Julkunen and bassist Veli Palevaara continued gigging in Finland with The Milestones, including arena shows with Deep Purple and Whitesnake. In the aftermath of their fifth album, those Moonshine Inc. songs from a decade back emerged from hibernation, so the search began again for a vocalist.

The powerful voice of Ella Tepponen was known to Tomi and Veli from many theatre and music projects, and drummer Toni Mustonen was already familiar to everyone. Jamming together found a shared musical passion, and a group creative process soon flourished. Ginger Evil was born.

“From Foo Fighters to Fleetwood Mac” is how the band hears their music, with singer Ella bringing a whole new kind of twist to their rock expression. Everything was coming together. Music producer and film director Richard Stanley, known for his work with The Who heard demos of Ginger Evil and was inspired to write lyrics.

In early 2022 Ginger Evil signed a deal with Deadfall Artist/Band management and a half year later with Frontiers Music Srl. (Def Leppard, Toto, Whitesnake, Journey). For the recording of their debut album, The Way It Burns, Ella brought in Teemu Aalto (Insomnium) as a producer, who also handled the final mixes with final mastering by Grammy-nominated Svante Forsbäck of Chartmakers (Rammstein, Volbeat, Sunrise Avenue, Apocalyptica).

Pre-order the new album here.

The Way It Burns tracklisting:

"Rainmaker"

"Dead On Arrival"

"Shame Old"

"Flames"

"Hands Move To Midnight"

"Arrowhead"

"Better Get In Line"

"Black Waves"

"Whispers"

"Not Your Fool"

"Last Frontier"

"Wake Me"

"Hands Move To Midnight" video:

“Flames” video:

"Arrowhead" video:

"Dead On Arrival" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ella Tepponen - vocals

Tomi Julkunen - guitars

Veli Palevaara - bass

Toni Mustonen - drums

(Photo - Jansku - Love Is Punk Studio)