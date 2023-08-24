GIRLSCHOOL, ALCATRAZZ & RAVEN Announce Triple Headline UK Tour

The Heavy Metal Assault Tour descends upon the UK next February for four shows only. Featuring four of the greatest traditional heavy metal bands and offering triple headlining sets from Girlschool, Raven and Alcatrazz, plus special guests Airforce.

All three headliners have released new albums this year via Silver Lining Music with NWOBHM's pioneers Girlschool's WTFortyfive? going to #1 on the UK Metal/Rock charts. Raven released All Hell's Breaking Loose this June, while Alcatrazz released Take No Prisoners in May, all three to critical acclaim. Airforce have a new album set for release early 2024.

The three co-headlining bands will be playing equal sets every night.

Dates:

February

14 - Glasgow, Scotland - Ivory Blacks

15 - Newcastle, England - Trillians Newcastle

16 - Manchester, England - Manchester Academy

17 - London, England - The Dome

Tickets from £25.00 plus fees go on sale tomorrow morning, Friday, August 25, at 10 AM.