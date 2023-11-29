GIRLSCHOOL Announce First Dates For "Final North American Tour" With Special Guests ALCATRAZZ And LILLIAN AXE

Girlschool have announced the first dates for their "Final North America Tour" with special guests Alcatrazz and Lillian Axe.

The band comment: "We are very excited to announce the first leg of our return to the USA - for the first time in nearly a decade... and for what will be our final full tour of the United States. Also with us on this package we have the brilliant Alcatrazz and Lillian Axe. Our agency and management are making every effort to get us to as many cities as possible, and as always it's all about where there is promoter interest, so even if you have to travel a little bit - we would love to see you there at one of the shows! More East coast and West coast dates will be announced in the coming weeks... Cheers you lot."

Confirmed North American dates, with more to be announced, are listed below.

Dates:

March

21 - Houston, TX - Hell's Heroes Festival*

22 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

24 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

25 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

27 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet

28 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

April

2 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

6 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

* Girlschool only

Tickets on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 AM, here.

Pre-sales for Boston, MA and NYC start tomorrow, November 30

3/29: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club pre-sale info:

- Citizens Live presale Thursday 11/30 from 10 AM to 10 PM, EST. No password, all you need to unlock this presale is the first six digits of your Citizens Banks card.

- Live Nation presale Thursday 11/30 from 10 AM to 10 PM, EST, password is BACKSTAGE.

3/30: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre pre-sale info:

- Live Nation Presale: Thursday, November 30 at 10 AM - 10 PM, EST (password: BACKSTAGE)

- Ticketmaster Presale: Thursday, November 30 at 10 AM - 10 PM, EST (password: STAR)