GIRLSCHOOL Release Haunting New Video / Single "Cold Dark Heart"

Forty-five years young, British hard rock royalty, Girlschool, today release their hair-raising new single, “Cold Dark Heart”. The song is found on the band’s upcoming album, WTFortyfive?, out this Friday via Silver Lining Music.

Musically, “Cold Dark Heart” unveils a more sombre and dark side to Girlschool. The tracks kicks off with a chugging, boot-stomping guitar riff, entangled with hypnotic vocals, eerie lyrics, and accompanied by a mesmerizing video with scenes of an otherworldly fantasia, created by Instagood Promotion.

Co-founding frontwoman and guitarist Kim McAuliffe explains of the song, “It includes our heaviest riff ever… so heavy it will eat your very soul. Celebrating our dark side!”

Adds guitarist and backing vocalist Jackie Chambers, “Musically, it’s Killing Joke meets Rammstein and then some!”

WTFortyfive? is Girlschool’s fourteenth studio album and is a deliciously dirty declaration that age is a number that shows how much real raw attitude you have when it really counts. With WTFortyfive?, Kim McAuliffe (guitar/vocals), Denise Dufort (drums), Jackie Chambers (guitar/backing vocals) and Tracey Lamb (bass) leave the grit under their finger nails and the muck on their crusty leather boots as they riff and stomp their way through twelve statements of intent showing major attitude, some great melodies, and a consistent crunch to every guitar.

There’s the addictive mototörcharged scuzz of “It Is What It Is,” the Wandsworth via Sunset Strip sway of “Bump In The Night,” the youthful, punky romp of “Up To No Good” and the smart, sassy, rock ‘n’ roll hooks of “Believing In You,” with McAuliffe’s vocals sounding as sharp and raucous as ever. Lead single “Are You Ready?” sets the pace, a racy, raunchy, fun-saturated shapeshifter co-written with Alcatrazz’s Joe Stump that shows Girlschool’s leathers may still carry the well-baked battle scars of decades gone by, but their songs and attitude are as fresh, fun, heavy and catchy as ever before. And if that isn’t enough, their raunch roars and rolls alongside Biff Byford (Saxon), Phil Campbell (Motörhead) and Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) on a cracking cover of “Born To Raise Hell!” So, throw away your inhibitions and join these spectacularly wild women on the most glorious of rock ‘n’ roll rides. Lemmy knew, so should YOU!

WTFortyfive? will be released on 12” Vinyl, CD Digipak, Digital Download and Streaming and Special D2C bundles. Pre-order here

Head over to girlschool.tmstor.es for a chance to win a Girlschool WTFortyfive? custom made real leather jacket. T&Cs apply.

Tracklisting:

"It Is What It Is"

"Cold Dark Heart"

"Bump In The Night"

"Barmy Army"

"Invisible Killer"

"Believing In You"

"It’s A Mess"

"Into The Night"

"Are You Ready?" (feat. Joe Stump)

"Up To No Good"

"Party"

"Born To Raise Hell" (feat. Biff Byford, Phil Campbell & Duff McKagan)

"It Is What It Is" video:

"Are You Ready?" video:

Girlschool are:

Kim McAuliffe - guitar/vocals

Denise Dufort - drums

Jackie Chambers - guitar/backing vocals

Tracey Lamb - bass

(Photo - Adam Kennedy)