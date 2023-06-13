GIRLSCHOOL Release New Single "It Is What It Is" Feat. JOE STUMP; Official Music Video Streaming

Forty-five years young, British hard rock royalty, Girlschool, release their stomping new single, "It Is What It Is", taken from their 14th studio album, WTFortyfive?

"It Is What It Is" is classic Girlschool; fun, real, uncompromising - with an addictive mototörcharged scuzz and a chorus that is guaranteed to stay stuck in your head for many weeks to come. The song has a no-frills message of accepting the past, present and making the most of the hand you are dealt: “It is what it is, so what ya’ gonna do about it?”

Co-founding frontwoman and guitarist Kim McAuliffe explains, “It’s all about having no regrets. You can’t change the past, just get on and make the most of it! No point in crying over spilt milk… or beer, as the case may be - make the most of it now!”

The video, by Natalia Jonderko Śmiechowicz, can be viewed below:

Set for release on July 28 via Silver Lining Music, , WTFortyfive? is a deliciously dirty declaration that age is a number that shows how much real raw attitude you have when it really counts. With WTFortyfive?, Kim McAuliffe (guitar/vocals), Denise Dufort (drums), Jackie Chambers (guitar/backing vocals) and Tracey Lamb (bass) leave the grit under their finger nails and the scuzz on their crusty leather boots as they riff and stomp their way through 12 statements of intent showing major attitude, some great melodies, and a consistent crunch to every guitar.

Lead single "Are You Ready?" sets the pace, a racy, raunchy, fun-saturated shape-shifter co-written with Alcatrazz’s Joe Stump. Then there’s the the Wandsworth via Sunset Strip sway of "Bump In The Night", the youthful, punky romp of "Up To No Good" and the smart, sassy, rock ‘n’ roll hooks of "Believing In You", with McAuliffe’s vocals sounding as sharp and raucous as ever. And if THAT isn’t enough, their raunch roars and rolls alongside Biff Byford (Saxon), Phil Campbell (Motörhead), and Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) on a cracking cover of "Born To Raise Hell". So throw away your inhibitions and join these spectacularly wild women on the most glorious of rock ‘n’ roll rides. Lemmy knew, so should YOU!

WTFortyfive? will be released on 12” Vinyl, CD Digipak, Digital Download and Streaming and Special D2C bundles. Pre-order here

Head over to girlschool.tmstor.es for a chance to win a Girlschool WTFortyfive? custom made real leather jacket. T&Cs apply.

Tracklisting:

"It Is What It Is"

"Cold Dark Heart"

"Bump In The Night"

"Barmy Army"

"Invisible Killer"

"Believing In You"

"It’s A Mess"

"Into The Night"

"Are You Ready?" (feat. Joe Stump)

"Up To No Good"

"Party"

"Born To Raise Hell" (feat. Biff Byford, Phil Campbell & Duff McKagan)

"Are You Ready?" video:

Girlschool are:

Kim McAuliffe - guitar/vocals

Denise Dufort - drums

Jackie Chambers - guitar/backing vocals

Tracey Lamb - bass