GIRLSCHOOL's KIM McAULIFFE On Enlisting DEEP PURPLE Keyboardist DON AIREY's Niece OLIVIA AIREY - "Normally People Have Trouble With Drummers, We Seem To Have Problems With Bass Players"; Video

The Metal Voice recently interviewed Girlschool guitarist/ singer, Kim McAuliffe. She spoke about the band's last North American tour, touring with the biggest names in metal over the years, new bassist and maybe one career choice she would have changed.

When asked if it was difficult to let go of bass player Tracy Lamb, Kim responds: "Normally people have trouble with drummers, we seem to have problems with bass players. Tracy left due to personal reasons. It's a long story. She lives in Spain and her boyfriend had a bad accident, it was touch and go and she decided she could not come to America to stay with him. So now we ended up with Olivia Airey, Don Airey's niece. She is a youngster. Now the weirdest thing about that is that when Enid left all those years ago, the late great Malcolm Dome recommended Olivia to us. But at that point, Tracy Lamb had come back. So this time when Tracy went we just phoned her up (Olivia) and asked her are you up for it? And she said yeah and of course that is it, two weeks later she is playing with us. She comes from a very musical family."

Girlschool will be embarking on the last leg of their final North American tour this autumn. The trek will conquer the West Coast and Southwest from October 16 until drawing the final curtain on November 5.

The trek will see rotating direct support from Lillian Axe and Alcatrazz. The itinerary can be found below while tickets are now on sale and can be found here.

Tour dates:

October

16 - Dallas, TX - Tulips

17 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

18 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

20 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater (Just Added)

24 - Portland, OR - Dante's

25 - Seattle, WA - Substation (Just Added)

27 - Vancouver, BC - RickshawTheatre

29 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

November

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High (Just Added)

3 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's (Just Added)

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave (Just Added)

5 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Lineup:

Kim McAuliffe: rhythm guitar, lead and backing vocals

Denise Dufort: drums

Olivia Airey: bass

Jackie Chambers: lead guitar, backing vocals

(Photo - Adam Kennedy)