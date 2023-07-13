GIRLSCHOOL's KIM McAULIFFE Remembers Late MOTÖRHEAD Frontman LEMMY - "He Did His Bit For Women And Rock, That's For Sure"; Video

British hard rock royalty, Girlschool, will release their 14th studio album, WTFortyfive?, on July 28 via Silver Lining Music. Co-founding frontwoman and guitarist, Kim McAuliffe, recently spoke to Canada's The Metal Voice about the band's beginnings, their relationship with late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmster over the years, and the new album. Watch below:

WTFortyfive? is a deliciously dirty declaration that age is a number that shows how much real raw attitude you have when it really counts. With WTFortyfive?, Kim McAuliffe (guitar/vocals), Denise Dufort (drums), Jackie Chambers (guitar/backing vocals) and Tracey Lamb (bass) leave the grit under their finger nails and the scuzz on their crusty leather boots as they riff and stomp their way through 12 statements of intent showing major attitude, some great melodies, and a consistent crunch to every guitar.

Lead single "Are You Ready?" sets the pace, a racy, raunchy, fun-saturated shape-shifter co-written with Alcatrazz’s Joe Stump. Then there’s the the Wandsworth via Sunset Strip sway of "Bump In The Night", the youthful, punky romp of "Up To No Good" and the smart, sassy, rock ‘n’ roll hooks of "Believing In You", with McAuliffe’s vocals sounding as sharp and raucous as ever. And if THAT isn’t enough, their raunch roars and rolls alongside Biff Byford (Saxon), Phil Campbell (Motörhead), and Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) on a cracking cover of "Born To Raise Hell". So throw away your inhibitions and join these spectacularly wild women on the most glorious of rock ‘n’ roll rides. Lemmy knew, so should YOU!

WTFortyfive? will be released on 12” Vinyl, CD Digipak, Digital Download and Streaming and Special D2C bundles. Pre-order here

Head over to girlschool.tmstor.es for a chance to win a Girlschool WTFortyfive? custom made real leather jacket. T&Cs apply.

Tracklisting:

"It Is What It Is"

"Cold Dark Heart"

"Bump In The Night"

"Barmy Army"

"Invisible Killer"

"Believing In You"

"It’s A Mess"

"Into The Night"

"Are You Ready?" (feat. Joe Stump)

"Up To No Good"

"Party"

"Born To Raise Hell" (feat. Biff Byford, Phil Campbell & Duff McKagan)

"It Is What It Is" video:

"Are You Ready?" video:

Girlschool are:

Kim McAuliffe - guitar/vocals

Denise Dufort - drums

Jackie Chambers - guitar/backing vocals

Tracey Lamb - bass